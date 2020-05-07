Russell Okung's Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against NFLPA Dismissed by NLRB

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The National Labor Relations Board dismissed a charge of unfair labor practices filed by Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung against the NFLPA.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the board's decision Thursday, noting Okung is expected to file an appeal. He has until May 20 to officially file.

In his initial filing, Okung said NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith violated labor practices by pushing a vote on the NFL's new collective bargaining agreement despite the objections of the executive committee. The executive committee voted 6-5 against recommending the CBA, which was later ratified by the players in a close vote.

