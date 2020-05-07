Larry Nance Jr. to Go to Cavs Facilities After Reopening Despite Crohn's Disease

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 4: Larry Nance Jr. #22 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a free throw during the game against the Boston Celtics on March 4, 2020 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

When the Cleveland Cavaliers reopen their practice facility Friday, Larry Nance Jr. will be there to take part in voluntary workouts despite being immunocompromised. 

Nance told Marc Stein of the New York Times of his intention to return to the Cavs' facilities. 

Stein noted that Nance takes an immunosuppressive medication to treat Crohn's disease that can make him more vulnerable to infections. 

    

