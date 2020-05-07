Larry Nance Jr. to Go to Cavs Facilities After Reopening Despite Crohn's Disease

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

When the Cleveland Cavaliers reopen their practice facility Friday, Larry Nance Jr. will be there to take part in voluntary workouts despite being immunocompromised.

Nance told Marc Stein of the New York Times of his intention to return to the Cavs' facilities.

Stein noted that Nance takes an immunosuppressive medication to treat Crohn's disease that can make him more vulnerable to infections.

