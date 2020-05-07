Larry Nance Jr. to Go to Cavs Facilities After Reopening Despite Crohn's Disease

Larry Nance Jr. to Go to Cavs Facilities After Reopening Despite Crohn's DiseaseMay 7, 2020
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images
When the Cleveland Cavaliers reopen their practice facility Friday, Larry Nance Jr. will be there to take part in voluntary workouts despite being immunocompromised.
Nance told Marc Stein of the New York Times of his intention to return to the Cavs' facilities.
Stein noted that Nance takes an immunosuppressive medication to treat Crohn's disease that can make him more vulnerable to infections.
