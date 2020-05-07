NFL Network Requested Bill Belichick's Dog to Appear on Schedule Release Special

Getty Images/Getty Images

Bill Belichick's dog, Nike, was one of the stars of the NFL draft, and he could return for the NFL's schedule release show.

"Yes, we made a request for the dog," NFL Media senior VP/programming and production Mark Quenzel said, per John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. "We don't know if we're going to get the dog. That may be the most popular segment. The dog may be the star of the whole darn show."

Nike, an Alaskan Klee Kai, first turned heads on Day 2 of the draft when he took the New England Patriots head coach's seat while the team was on the clock:

Coaches and executives around the league were forced to work from home because of the virtual format of the draft, but it allowed them to show a lighter side with kids and pets. The NFL is trying to capitalize on this for the upcoming schedule special Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

"What the draft showed the coaches is that they can let their guard down a little bit and that's not going to affect anything when they go onto a football field," Quenzel said.