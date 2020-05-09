Updated 2020 WWE Money in the Bank Match Card Ahead of PPV

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

For the second time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the WWE will hold a pay-per-view without any fans in attendance on Sunday.

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view will be headlined by the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, and they will be the most unique bouts in the history of the concept, as they are set to take place at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, with the Superstars fighting from the ground floor to the roof.

There are also several championship matches scheduled for Money in the Bank, including battles for the WWE Championship, Universal Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship.

Here is everything you need to know about Money in the Bank 2020, including when and how to watch it, and what matches you can expect to see.

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut

When: Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show starts at 6 p.m. ET)

Watch: WWE Network and PPV

Money in the Bank Match Card

Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Otis

Black vs. King Corbin vs. Rey vs. Otis Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Nia Jax vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke

vs. vs. vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins Universal Championship: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

(c) vs. Bray Wyatt SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

Women's Championship: (c) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way: New Day (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party

Top Money in the Bank Matches to Watch

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Both the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will take place at the same time at WWE HQ, but since they are going for different prizes, it will essentially be two matches in one.

On the men's side, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Aleister Black, King Corbin, Rey Mysterio and Otis will battle all the way from the ground floor to the roof, with the winner finally securing the Money in the Bank contract, good for a WWE or Universal Championship match at any time.

The match has a good mix of Superstars who have been to the top of the mountain and won world titles in WWE (Styles, Bryan and Mysterio), and up-and-coming stars who are still looking for their big break on the main roster (Black, Corbin and Otis).

Styles was the last person to qualify when he made a surprise return in a Last Chance Gauntlet Match on Monday's episode of Raw. With the win, AJ replaced the injured Apollo Crews in Money in the Bank.

The fact that WWE went out of its way to bring back Styles suggests that he is the favorite, but Bryan is in the same boat as him in terms of being a veteran on the fringes of the main event. Also, Black and Corbin are two guys who need that one final push to get into the world title scene.

Essentially the entire field has at least a chance to win the match, and the uncertainty surrounding who will come out on top should add to what will already be an exciting contest.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Parallel to the men's Money in the Bank ladder match will be the women's Money in the Bank ladder match with six of the best female Superstars WWE has to offer doing battle at WWE HQ.

The women's match will feature Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Nia Jax, Lacey Evans, Carmella and Dana Brooke duking it out to win a contract that will all but guarantee they eventually become the Raw or SmackDown Women's champion.

There is no question that the most credible contenders exist on the Raw side since Baszler, Asuka and Jax could all conceivably win. Baszler and Jax have been booked especially strong as of late, while Asuka is always a threat since she seems to be a favorite of those in charge of booking Raw.

It seems more unlikely that a SmackDown Superstar will win, although Lacey Evans has a fighting chance since she has come close to winning titles on numerous occasions and has been embroiled in a feud with Bayley and Sasha Banks.

There is definite star-making potential when it comes to the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, especially if someone like Baszler wins.

Baszler took a tough loss against Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36, but a MITB win would make her a massive threat to Lynch, and a Money in the Bank cash-in is likely the best way WWE can justify taking the title off The Man.

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

Much of the focus will be on the Money in the Bank ladder matches for good reason, but the WWE Championship clash between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins would be a great match on any card.

McIntyre is in the midst of the biggest push of his career, as he beat Brock Lesnar for the title at WrestleMania 36 and has since scored wins over Big Show, Andrade, Angel Garza and Murphy.

Meanwhile, Rollins is doing some of the best character and mic work of his career since he is firing on all cylinders with his Monday Night Messiah gimmick.

On top of those factors, McIntyre and Rollins are two of the best in-ring workers WWE has to offer. It is easy to dismiss the match since Money in the Bank is normally all about the ladder matches, but McIntyre and Rollins have a legitimate chance to steal the show.

It is tough to envision McIntyre losing the title already, but this match may just be the start of the feud between McIntyre and Rollins since there seems to be plenty of meat left on the bone.

Murphy's return to aid Rollins could loom large in the match, as he figures to play some kind of role, especially after he teased eventually breaking away from Rollins during a promo on Raw.

Regardless of the result, McIntyre and Rollins both figure to come up big on the pay-per-view stage as they so often do in important moments.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).