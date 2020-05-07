Cavaliers' Kevin Love Shares Mental Health Tips to Help During COVID-19 Pandemic

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love celebrates in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love opened up about what he's doing to maintain positive mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying he's attempting to stay present in the moment instead of focusing on the unknown. 

"The unknown is really what scares us," Love told USA Today's Mark Medina. "So for me, it's keeping my mind occupied."

Love has been among the NBA's most outspoken champions of mental health awareness, openly discussing his battles with anxiety and depression. He spoke with Medina as part of the promotion for the #WeThriveInside campaign run by Child Mind Institute.

"We're all in this together," Love said. "We need balance and we need to be present. Especially when we come out of this, we should be grateful for so many things that we have. For so many people, this has been an incredibly tough time."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Video Play Button

Related

    Love Agrees with Rodman: Life Off Court Is Hardest Part

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Love Agrees with Rodman: Life Off Court Is Hardest Part

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Cleveland Cavaliers trying to be creative, thinking about virtual reality as player development tool

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Cleveland Cavaliers trying to be creative, thinking about virtual reality as player development tool

    cleveland
    via cleveland

    Every NBA Team's Biggest Offseason Need

    @BR_NBA gives you a breakdown of your team's biggest hole and how to fill it ➡️

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Every NBA Team's Biggest Offseason Need

    Mandela Namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: GSW Prepping Run at Giannis

    Warriors have been ‘preparing for years’ and NBA shutdown could help chances of landing Antetokounmpo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: GSW Prepping Run at Giannis

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report