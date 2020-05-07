Cavaliers' Kevin Love Shares Mental Health Tips to Help During COVID-19 Pandemic

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love opened up about what he's doing to maintain positive mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying he's attempting to stay present in the moment instead of focusing on the unknown.

"The unknown is really what scares us," Love told USA Today's Mark Medina. "So for me, it's keeping my mind occupied."

Love has been among the NBA's most outspoken champions of mental health awareness, openly discussing his battles with anxiety and depression. He spoke with Medina as part of the promotion for the #WeThriveInside campaign run by Child Mind Institute.

"We're all in this together," Love said. "We need balance and we need to be present. Especially when we come out of this, we should be grateful for so many things that we have. For so many people, this has been an incredibly tough time."

