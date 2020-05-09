Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for Top WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Matches

Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for Top WWE Money in the Bank 2020 MatchesMay 9, 2020
Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is shaping up to be one of the wildest events of the year, but the WWE Universe is facing dream and nightmare scenarios for the top matches on the card.
WWE announced the event's namesake ladder matches would have a unique spin this year, with competitors being tasked with climbing through the company's corporate headquarters to the roof, where the briefcases will be found.
Add in the fact that both the men's and women's bouts will be taking place at the same time, and Sunday's show is shaping up to be just as chaotic as WrestleMania.
With two Money in the Bank matches blended into one and three world championship bouts on the card, here are the dream and nightmare scenarios for the matchups wresting fans care about the most.
Women's Money in the Bank Match
Dream Scenario
After the inclusion of Dana Brooke and the exclusion of Sasha Banks, the hope from many members of the WWE Universe is that before the Money in the Bank matches begins Sunday, The Boss finds her way into the bout.
Banks has a long history with Raw champion Becky Lynch and even more history with SmackDown titleholder Bayley, making a victory for her the most interesting possible storyline coming out of the event.
Nightmare Scenario
While there are several women who could walk out of WWE HQ with the briefcase, one Superstar who shouldn't is Dana Brooke. There is no doubting the strides she has made in the ring and on the mic, but there are bigger names who need to honor more.
With Asuka, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lacey Evans and Carmella also in the bout, Brooke is by far the least over the with the WWE Universe. Winning would give her momentum, but with a guaranteed title shot on the line, Brooke walking away with the briefcase wouldn't create any dream matches the company could build around moving forward.
Men's Money in the Bank Match
Dream Scenario
The idea of Money in the Bank should be to take a Superstar and insert them into the world title scene, thus creating a future main event star. While AJ Styles winning the briefcase would be entertaining, Aleister Black should walk out with the briefcase.
Black has been one of the most dominant forces on the main roster since making his debut in February 2019, and booking him strong in Sunday's marquee matchup before allowing him to claim the guaranteed title shot at any point of his choosing would cement him as the next big thing.
Nightmare Scenario
With serious depth in the match—Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Black, King Corbin and Styles—the only winner who wouldn't make much sense would be Otis.
There is no questioning how well he has played his role in the Mandy Rose storyline. However, he is not world title material yet, and the opportunity should be presented to a Superstar who can create interest in the product and help to bring fans back to TV.
Universal Championship Match
Dream Scenario
The build to the Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt has been excellent considering its impromptu nature as a result of Roman Reigns' unavailability because of coronavirus concerns.
WWE should stick with this program for the foreseeable future, which would mean Strowman successfully retains the title Sunday. After the loss, though, Bray should call upon The Fiend, who gets his shot at the world title next time.
Nightmare Scenario
After Strowman defeated Goldberg for the universal title at WrestleMania, the worst-case scenario would be Wyatt simply walking into Money in the Bank and taking the belt away.
Not only is Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse character too innocent to inflict the pain needed to beat the Monster Among Men, but Strowman also needs this victory to prove he deserves the spot at the top of the card.
If Braun has to lose the title, it should be against The Fiend.
SmackDown Women's Championship Match
Dream Scenario
Bayley has found her stride as a heel champion, making her one of the best parts of SmackDown each week. While Tamina has exceeded expectations in her role during this feud, the champion must successfully retain Sunday.
Tamina has looked like a legitimate threat to Bayley, but she doesn't have the in-ring ability or character depth to carry the division. The blue brand needs a star to build around, and it should be Bayley moving forward.
Nightmare Scenario
The worst-case scenario for the women's title match would be Sasha Banks getting involved and accidentally costing Bayley the championship. Not only would Tamina win the match, but that would also mean The Boss was not included in the ladder match.
Tamina wouldn't need to walk away with the title in this scenario, with a disqualification allowing Bayley to successfully retain, but it would be an unnecessarily convoluted finish for a marquee PPV.
WWE Championship Match
Dream Scenario
One of the most interesting aspects of the build to the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins has been the involvement of Murphy, who has said he will protect the Monday Night Messiah.
With plenty of meat left on the bone between McIntyre and Rollins, Murphy getting involved Sunday so that the match is thrown out before Rollins can take a pinfall loss would be what the story needs to continue into the summer.
Nightmare Scenario
With the desire to not build McIntyre like Reigns, which would turn fans against him, the last thing WWE should book is having him win clean over Rollins. While Seth may be the bad guy, the world champion needs to face adversity.
Another worst-case scenario would be to have the Money in the Bank winner cash in their briefcase on the same night. In a time with no fans, having the guaranteed title shot to tease when needed is a necessity. Don't give it away too soon.
