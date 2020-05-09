Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for Top WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Matches

0 of 5

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is shaping up to be one of the wildest events of the year, but the WWE Universe is facing dream and nightmare scenarios for the top matches on the card.

WWE announced the event's namesake ladder matches would have a unique spin this year, with competitors being tasked with climbing through the company's corporate headquarters to the roof, where the briefcases will be found.

Add in the fact that both the men's and women's bouts will be taking place at the same time, and Sunday's show is shaping up to be just as chaotic as WrestleMania.

With two Money in the Bank matches blended into one and three world championship bouts on the card, here are the dream and nightmare scenarios for the matchups wresting fans care about the most.