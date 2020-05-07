NFL OC Says Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper 'Perfect for Each Other'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 30: Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb #2 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs the ball to the one-yard line against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the fourth quarter on November 30, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. OU won 34-16. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' decision to draft CeeDee Lamb received widespread praise, with one NFL offensive coordinator thinking he will fit in nicely with the offense. 

Speaking to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the anonymous coordinator said Lamb and Cooper are "perfect for each other" in Dallas. 

"Amari is a great route-runner with speed. Lamb is physical and really good after the catcha baller," he added. 

      

