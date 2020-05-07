NFL OC Says Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper 'Perfect for Each Other'

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' decision to draft CeeDee Lamb received widespread praise, with one NFL offensive coordinator thinking he will fit in nicely with the offense.

Speaking to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the anonymous coordinator said Lamb and Cooper are "perfect for each other" in Dallas.

"Amari is a great route-runner with speed. Lamb is physical and really good after the catch—a baller," he added.

