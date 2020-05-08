Projecting Every NFL Team's Starting Lineup for 2020

0 of 32

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

With the NFL draft and the bulk of free agency behind us, there are a lot of new-look teams across the league.

Some teams spent the offseason overhauling their entire roster. Some spent it looking for serious upgrades on one side of the ball, while others tried to simply tweak a few things to take their team to the next level. Regardless of activity level, most of the major changes have already happened.

That means we can start looking at what each team will look like on the field next season. Most teams use 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end) on offense more often than not, so that is what we will use for most teams.

On defense, teams are moving more toward their sub-packages across the board, but the goal is still to get the best 11 on the field, and that was taken into account when projecting their starting lineup. Unless there is clearly better personnel in their nickel package, we went with their base front.

With preseason position battles, suspensions and injuries factored in, here's what the projected lineups across the league look like at this point of the offseason.