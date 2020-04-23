Kliff Kingsbury's Luxury 'War Room 2.0' Posted by Cardinals in Twitter Picture

Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is enjoying the 2020 NFL draft in style.

The Cardinals posted a picture of Kingsbury's "war room" on Thursday night as the draft was starting, which sure looked comfortable:

Yes, there were jokes:

Kingsbury looks like he's a margarita and some Netflix away from having himself a real chill night.

But hey, when you have an offense featuring young quarterback Kyler Murray, wideouts DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk and running back Kenyan Drake, you probably can rest a bit easier than some of the other NFL head coaches.