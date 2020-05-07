Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Money in the Bank, Brendan Vink, More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

On Sunday night, WWE presents Money in the Bank on pay-per-view, and the women's version of the event's namesake match may have already been spoiled.

At least a little.

What did WWE do to tip its hat at a potential winner in the contest, and how might it affect one of the most popular and unique matches of a year stricken by uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic?

Speaking of which, the unprecedented nature of the situation facing WWE has allowed for young stars to jump from NXT to main-roster programming and enjoy a bit of the spotlight. Brendan Vink and The Forgotten Sons are just a few of them, but both are in the headlines for different reasons. What might the future hold for them?

Those topics, plus Tony Khan's role in writing All Elite Dynamite over the past month, headline this week's collection of wrestling rumors.