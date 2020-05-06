Report: NBA HCs Won't Be Allowed to Participate in Player Workouts After Restart

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 7, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The National Basketball Association said they would suspend all games after player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Players in some NBA cities will be allowed to resume volunteer individual workouts at team facilities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but head coaches are not permitted to take part, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

However, per Wojnaworski, teams "will be able to designate six assistant coaches or player development personnel to provide supervision of player workouts on the courts."

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that teams whose facilities are no longer under their respective states' restrictions can open up Friday.

Charania had previously reported the Friday date on April 27, and on that day, he also offered more notes on restrictions at team facilities.

"Players must wear facemasks at all times, except when in physical activity," Charania tweeted. "Staffers working with players must wear gloves; physical distancing of at least 12 feet."

The NBA suspended play March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It has stayed suspended as the disease continues its spread worldwide.

    

Video Play Button

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

