Jalen Rose Reveals He Once Stole a TV from Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing

MATT CAMPBELL/Getty Images

Patrick Ewing was a physically imposing center at 7'0" and 240 pounds. It would have taken someone very, let's say brave, to steal from him, especially when he was actively playing in the NBA.

Jalen Rose was apparently brave enough to be that person.

Rose revealed on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby that he once stole a television and VCR combination from Ewing when he saw it at the airport (around 4:30 mark). His Indiana Pacers and Ewing's New York Knicks were traveling on the same day, and Rose seized the opportunity to add to the Eastern Conference rivalry between the two teams.

The television wasn't the only thing Ewing had stolen during his playing days.

The big man went on The Dan Patrick Show and said his two Olympic gold medals and 1984 NCAA championship ring were stolen, although he was able to get the title ring back when someone tried to sell it on eBay.

USA Basketball replaced the Olympic medals.