Jalen Rose Reveals He Once Stole a TV from Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

Indiana Pacers' forward Jalen Rose (L) has his path to the basket blocked by New York Knicks' center Patrick Ewing (R) during the second quarter 19 February 2000 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. AFP PHOTO/MATT CAMPBELL (Photo by MATT CAMPBELL / AFP) (Photo by MATT CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images)
MATT CAMPBELL/Getty Images

Patrick Ewing was a physically imposing center at 7'0" and 240 pounds. It would have taken someone very, let's say brave, to steal from him, especially when he was actively playing in the NBA.

Jalen Rose was apparently brave enough to be that person.

Rose revealed on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby that he once stole a television and VCR combination from Ewing when he saw it at the airport (around 4:30 mark). His Indiana Pacers and Ewing's New York Knicks were traveling on the same day, and Rose seized the opportunity to add to the Eastern Conference rivalry between the two teams.

The television wasn't the only thing Ewing had stolen during his playing days.

The big man went on The Dan Patrick Show and said his two Olympic gold medals and 1984 NCAA championship ring were stolen, although he was able to get the title ring back when someone tried to sell it on eBay.

USA Basketball replaced the Olympic medals.

