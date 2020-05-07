Ranking Kevin Owens' 7 Greatest Matches of WWE Career

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Since arriving on WWE Raw in May 2015, few Superstars have competed against as many wrestlers of as many different backgrounds and styles as Kevin Owens.

The self-proclaimed Prize Fighter of WWE has battled against, and stolen shows with, everyone from resident Superman John Cena to fellow Quebecois (and career-long friend) Sami Zayn.

His ability to spar with the most effective strikers, grapple with the finest wrestlers and brawl with the biggest badasses in WWE has made him one of the most eclectic and celebrated in-ring performers of this generation.

In celebration of his 36th birthday, relive these matches that have helped define KO's stellar career in McMahonland.