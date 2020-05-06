Urban Meyer Says Belichick, Patriots Will Make Jarrett Stidham 'A Good Player'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Former college football coach Urban Meyer believes Jarrett Stidham will play well for the New England Patriots.

During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Meyer said he believes New England's coaching staff will get the most out of Stidham.

"You put him with Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels, that system... I can't say he's going to be the next Tom Brady, but I'm sure he'll have a great [year]," he said. "[Belichick] did it with Matt Cassel. He did it obviously with Tom Brady and [Jimmy Garoppolo]. They're gonna make that quarterback a good player."

