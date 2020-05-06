Dwyane Wade Calls Participating in Redeem Team Documentary a 'No-Brainer'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade played a key role on the "Redeem Team," the 2008 United States Olympic men's basketball squad that won gold after taking home the bronze medal four years earlier.

When asked about participating in a documentary about that team, Wade told Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel the following:

"Certain individuals reached out to me to be part of this documentary. And I was like, 'Of course.' This is just is a no-brainer for me to be a part of it. Because this is a part of my rebranding of who I was, as a basketball player, going to the Olympics."

Wade led all scorers with 27 points in the gold-medal game, which resulted in the United States' 118-107 win over Spain.

The three-time NBA champion led the United States in scoring during its undefeated Olympic campaign with 16 points per game.

The 2008 U.S. team came into the Olympics on a mission to move past a poor showing at the previous Olympics, which included a pair of losses in group play and a defeat against Argentina in the semifinal round.

The United States also fell short in the 2006 FIBA World Cup, losing to Greece in the semifinals.

That effort was in stark contrast to previous efforts, as America had won gold in the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games. The U.S. began sending professionals with the 1992 Dream Team.

The 2008 squad won all of its games by at least 11 points, including five group-play matchups and three knockout-round contests. That team, which featured Wade, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony, is one of the best basketball rosters ever assembled.

Therefore, it's no surprise that a documentary is being made about the team, which should naturally feature one of its stars.