How John Cena vs. CM Punk Feud Elevated Both WWE Superstars to New Heights

Credit: WWE.com

While every era in WWE has had several standout talents who became synonymous with pro wrestling, there always seems to be a couple of people who became the most popular.

In the '80s, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were two of the top performers in the industry. In the '90s, guys like Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart filled those roles. Once the Attitude Era kicked in, The Rock and Steve Austin became two of the biggest stars in the world.

When it comes to the Ruthless Aggression era, which overlaps quite a bit with the PG era, CM Punk vs. John Cena was the biggest feud in the company.

The Leader of the Cenation and the Straight-Edge Superstar represented two vastly different kinds of wrestling, and that meant they also represented two different kinds of fans.

Cena was the WWE guy. He served some time in the indies but most of his career was spent working for Vince McMahon. Punk was the independent darling who represented the people who toiled away working in small venues for a lot less money in front of a lot fewer people.

Everything about these two men was different from the way they wrestled to the way they spoke and dressed. They were polar opposites who managed to find the right kind of chemistry to raise each other up to new heights. Let's look at why this feud was important to the careers of both men.