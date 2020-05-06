Raiders News: Frank Gore Turned Down Contract Offer to Sign with Jets

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Frank Gore signed with the New York Jets on a one-year deal, but the running back said he also had an offer from the Las Vegas Raiders before making his decision, according to Jim Trotter of NFL.com.

The difference was the relationship with Jets head coach Adam Gase, who was Gore's head coach in 2018 with the Miami Dolphins and an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers in 2008.

"I got an opportunity to get back with a good friend and a guy I respect, and I'm happy that he wanted me to be on his team," Gore said.

The offer could show the Raiders are still seeking running-back depth ahead of the 2020 season.

Las Vegas has a clear No. 1 running back in Josh Jacobs, who totaled 1,150 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games as a rookie last year after being taken with the 24th overall pick in 2019.

However, depth was a problem in 2019 with the team unable to top 100 rushing yards as a team in any of the three games Jacobs missed due to injury.

With DeAndre Washington leaving in free agency, the Raiders return no other players with over 150 rushing yards in 2019.

The team still has Jalen Richard, who has proved to be a useful receiver out of the backfield with 160 catches during his four years. Lynn Bowden Jr. is an exciting player taken in the third round of the 2020 draft, although the Kentucky product was a quarterback and receiver in college and could struggle transitioning to running back.

Gore would have represented a different option as a hard-nosed runner with 15,347 career rushing yards, the third most in NFL history.

The 36-year-old would've been able to spell Jacobs and handle full-time duties in case of injury while also serving as a mentor to the younger players.

Head coach Jon Gruden must now likely find another option to fill out the depth chart.