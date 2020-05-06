Cowboys Rookie and Cliff-Jumper Bradlee Anae Compares His Game to 'An Assassin'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys fifth-round pick Bradlee Anae leads a thrill-seeking off-field life, jumping off of cliffs to satiate his adrenaline-seeking personality.

On the field, though, Anae sees himself as more the silent assassin type.

"I'm not like the 'hoorah' type of pregame guy," Anae told USA Today's Jori Epstein. "I would compare [my game] to an assassin: calm, but you get the job done. And it's pretty violent."

Anae, a Hawaii native, starred over the last three seasons at Utah, emerging as an All-Pac 12 and All-American selection. He recorded 41 tackles and 13 sacks as a senior before being taken No. 179 overall by the Cowboys.

Anae says he plays Beethoven and Mozart before games to lock himself into a zone ready to battle opposing quarterbacks and offensive linemen. While it's unlikely he'll get to continue his thrill-seeking ways with a pro contract, Anae added he thinks the thrill of taking down a quarterback will make it worth it.

"I wouldn't doubt it's included in [my contract] that, 'Hey, you can't do this, you can't do that,'" Anae said. "It is what it is. … Jumping off a cliff gets your heart rate up, adrenaline, that was fun. But a sack is like, 'Wow.'

"That's a crazy feeling."