Several MLS Teams Returning to Training Facilities to Start Individual Workouts

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 07: Atlanta United starters huddle prior to match against FC Cincinnati, which Atlanta won, 2-1, in front of a crowd of 69,301 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during a game between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 07, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Major League Soccer announced five clubs—Atlanta United, the Houston Dynamo, Inter Miami, Orlando City and Sporting Kansas City—returned to their team facilities Wednesday for individual workouts after being given league clearance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"All player workouts are voluntary and must be conducted in compliance with detailed health and safety protocols created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts," an MLS statement read.

In April, MLS commissioner Don Garber told ESPN's Taylor Twellman the league was exploring alternative options on how to handle the 2020 season.

"From tournament formats and neutral locations, ultimately playing an abridged regular season, but doing everything to get as many games," Garber said.

He added: "We might be playing further into the winter. That's even hard to imagine because we had a zero Celsius MLS Cup in Toronto in mid-December in 2017, but we're going to have to push this season as far as we can so that we can crown a champion in 2020."

MLS' new campaign, which started Feb. 29, was halted March 12 because of COVID-19 and will remain suspended at least through June 8.

There are 26 clubs across the United States and Canada, which means there are 21 more teams that must return to training before a resumption of play is possible.

The Seattle Sounders are the reigning MLS Cup champions.

