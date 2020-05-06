Ex-Schalke Player Hiannick Kamba Alive After Presumed Death in 2016 Car Crash

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 26: The official Bundesliga matchball is seen during the Borussia Dortmund training session on August 26, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

After being presumed dead four years ago, former Schalke youth player Hiannick Kamba was found alive, according to German paper Bild (h/t CBSSports.com's Chris Bengel).

According to Bild (h/t New York Daily News' Joseph Wilkinson), Kamba was reported as dead following a car crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2016. Kamba's ex-wife presented his death certificate in 2016 to collect life insurance payments.

Per Bild, Kamba's attorney said any documents confirming Kamba's identity had actually been stolen in 2016, which made it difficult to prove he was still alive. His ex-wife is being investigated for insurance fraud and Kamba is scheduled to testify against her. It's unclear whether Kamba knew about his ex-wife's plan.

Kamba never played for Schalke's senior team, making 19 appearances for the club's reserve squad, per Transfermarkt. He last played professionally for Germania Gladbeck in the 2007-08 season. He was on the books for seven other lower-league German clubs between 2008 and 2016. 

Now 33, Kamba works as a chemical technician for a German energy supply company.

Video Play Button

Related

    What Do Barca Do with Fati?

    Will Barca be forced to offload their most exciting prospect since Messi?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    What Do Barca Do with Fati?

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report

    Transfer Predictions: Stay/Go?

    Pogba, Aubameyang, Jovic...B/R’s transfer insider predicts the outcome of five summer transfer stories 💵

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Transfer Predictions: Stay/Go?

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Man Utd Could Delay Sancho Deal Until 2021

    Coronavirus' impact could see Dortmund star's big move put off until next year

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Man Utd Could Delay Sancho Deal Until 2021

    via mirror

    Premier League Clubs and Players' Instagram Earnings

    Man Utd lead clubs in Instagram earnings this season and Arsenal’s Dani Ceballos dominates player rankings

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Premier League Clubs and Players' Instagram Earnings

    Sportbible
    via Sportbible