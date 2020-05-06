Ex-Schalke Player Hiannick Kamba Alive After Presumed Death in 2016 Car Crash

TF-Images/Getty Images

After being presumed dead four years ago, former Schalke youth player Hiannick Kamba was found alive, according to German paper Bild (h/t CBSSports.com's Chris Bengel).

According to Bild (h/t New York Daily News' Joseph Wilkinson), Kamba was reported as dead following a car crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2016. Kamba's ex-wife presented his death certificate in 2016 to collect life insurance payments.

Per Bild, Kamba's attorney said any documents confirming Kamba's identity had actually been stolen in 2016, which made it difficult to prove he was still alive. His ex-wife is being investigated for insurance fraud and Kamba is scheduled to testify against her. It's unclear whether Kamba knew about his ex-wife's plan.

Kamba never played for Schalke's senior team, making 19 appearances for the club's reserve squad, per Transfermarkt. He last played professionally for Germania Gladbeck in the 2007-08 season. He was on the books for seven other lower-league German clubs between 2008 and 2016.

Now 33, Kamba works as a chemical technician for a German energy supply company.