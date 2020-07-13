Jeff Okudah, Lions Reportedly Agree to 4-Year Contract; Drafted No. 3 Overall

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah signed his contract with the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The four-year deal with a fifth-year option is considered "standard."

This was largely a formality, as the rookie wage scale locks in a player's first deal based on where he was selected in the NFL draft. Offset language has been the biggest source of strife between teams and first-round draftees in recent times.

According to Over the Cap, Okudah is projected to earn almost $33.6 million over the next four seasons. Here are his annual salary-cap numbers:

2020: $6,096,096

2021: $7,620,120

2022: $9,144,144

2023: $10,668,168

As the draft approached, the Ohio State star became the favored pick for Detroit with the third overall selection.

The Lions allowed the most passing yards (284.4 per game) and finished 27th in opponent passer rating (99.6) in 2019. Football Outsiders ranked the team 29th in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average).

The need for reinforcements became even more glaring when Detroit traded Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles, even with Desmond Trufant signed to a two-year deal. Slay promptly signed a three-year, $50 million extension with Philadelphia.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn said the team was open to trading out of the No. 3 pick, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on the first day of the draft that the Lions "have been engaged with multiple teams."

Keeping the third overall selection was the right call for Detroit because it ensured the team could get the best cornerback available in this year's class. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Florida's C.J. Henderson at No. 9, so moving behind the Jags likely meant losing a shot at Okudah.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Okudah to three-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson and called him a "head coach and general manager's dream prospect with blue-chip physical traits, mental makeup and personal character."

Expecting Okudah to single-handedly turn around Detroit's secondary is unrealistic given how bad the unit was a season ago, nor should he be held to the same standard as Slay, a Pro Bowler in each of the last three years.

An arc similar to Buffalo Bills star Tre'Davious White is a likelier outcome for Okudah. White showed promise as a rookie and improved in his second season before enjoying a breakout in Year 3. He was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2019.

Much like the Lions are with Okudah, the Bills tabbed White to replace a proven veteran (Stephon Gilmore), and it's a move Buffalo would probably do all over again.

While Okudah has big shoes to fill, he shouldn't take long before becoming a vital member of Detroit's defense.