WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 6

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

It may not have been labelled NXT TakeOver, but the May 6 edition was booked like one of NXT's biggest shows of 2020. NXT promised a pair of massive title matches as well as the debut of NXT's new big star.

Adam Cole is the longest reigning NXT champion in history, yet he has consistently dodged The Velveteen Dream. Finally, he put his title on the line against perhaps the greatest threat to his championship reign to date.

NXT women's champion Charlotte Flair defended her new title in NXT for the first time against one of the best female wrestlers in the world, Io Shirai. This first time clash had potential to steal the show while establishing The Queen's dominance over the black-and-gold brand.

Karrion Kross debuted alongside Scarlett just weeks removed from his brutal attack of Tommaso Ciampa backstage. Doomsday had arrived, and Kross was ready to destroy anyone in his way.

A mysterious attacker assaulted Finn Balor backstage ruining his chance to earn another NXT Championship opportunity. The Prince called out the one who attacked him, making sure he paid for his indiscretions.

This show was massive, possibly the biggest wrestling event put on by WWE since WrestleMania 36. However, it was a matter of the talent stepping up to deliver that would decide what came of the night.