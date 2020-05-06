WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 6

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 6May 7, 2020
It may not have been labelled NXT TakeOver, but the May 6 edition was booked like one of NXT's biggest shows of 2020. NXT promised a pair of massive title matches as well as the debut of NXT's new big star.
Adam Cole is the longest reigning NXT champion in history, yet he has consistently dodged The Velveteen Dream. Finally, he put his title on the line against perhaps the greatest threat to his championship reign to date.
NXT women's champion Charlotte Flair defended her new title in NXT for the first time against one of the best female wrestlers in the world, Io Shirai. This first time clash had potential to steal the show while establishing The Queen's dominance over the black-and-gold brand.
Karrion Kross debuted alongside Scarlett just weeks removed from his brutal attack of Tommaso Ciampa backstage. Doomsday had arrived, and Kross was ready to destroy anyone in his way.
A mysterious attacker assaulted Finn Balor backstage ruining his chance to earn another NXT Championship opportunity. The Prince called out the one who attacked him, making sure he paid for his indiscretions.
This show was massive, possibly the biggest wrestling event put on by WWE since WrestleMania 36. However, it was a matter of the talent stepping up to deliver that would decide what came of the night.
Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic
Dominik Dijakovic's power and ferocity was too much for Johnny Gargano early. However, a clothesline to the back of the right knee allowed The Rebel Heart to chop the big man down. When the big man recovered, Candice LeRae walked down to distract him.
Dijakovic fought back all the same with an impressive flip off the top rope into a superkick. Gargano exposed the turnbuckle then sent the big man into it with a headscissors to set up the One Final Beat for the win.
Result
Gargano def. Dijakovic by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a fun match that used the mix of styles well. Dijakovic is impressive in so many ways, but he often needs his opponents to set the pace to keep him container. Gargano did that, focusing on wearing him down and finding his openings.
This new Johnny Wrestling has looked good so far when he has focused on wrestling. He can still be resilient but needs a few shortcuts to pull through against top competitors. This allows him to keep his style but take more of the lead in matches.