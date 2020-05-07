UFC 249 Predictions: Bleacher Report Staff Main Card Picks

4 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Kelsey McCarson

On paper, Cejudo seems to have everything going his way. He's arguably the top fighter in the UFC right now, and he appears to be getting better and better every time he enters the Octagon. He's aggressive, a great wrestler, and a hard puncher who knows who to adapt to whatever is in front of him on fight night. That should be enough for him to get past Cruz, though I guess I also wouldn't be super surprised to see Cruz play the spoiler. I know it's not likely, but if anyone can challenge Cejudo for the UFC bantamweight title after a three-year break from MMA successfully, it's probably Cruz. His awkward and clunky style isn't easy to figure out, and he's had one heck of a championship career already. Still, I'm guessing Cejudo gets the job done over the inactive former champ by decision.

Cejudo via unanimous decision.

Scott Harris

As Kelsey pointed out, Cruz is a living, breathing MMA computer. He'll be one of the best coaches in the world someday. And for all the greatness he's achieved as a fighter, his exhaustively documented injury history and the extended layoffs it has created (this is his first fight since 2016!) makes him a risky play in any fight, much less one against a dominant champion (and tough stylistic matchup) in Cejudo.

Cejudo via unanimous decision.

Jonathan Snowden

How is Dominick Cruz fighting for a UFC title more than three years removed from the last time he stepped into the Octagon (in a loss to Cody Garbrandt)? Who can say? I've given up trying to figure out how decisions are made at the Ultimate Fighting Championships. You just have to turn off your brain and go with it.

If this were prime Cruz, he'd be a wide favorite. Cejudo is a (mostly) career flyweight for a reason—at 5'4" he's a tiny guy who is going to be out-sized every time he competes at 135 pounds.

But this isn't prime Cruz. He's 35 going on 350, coming off the second three-year layoff of his career. This is filler until UFC figures out what it wants to do with the flyweight division and comes together behind a challenger who has earned his spot in the cage.

Cejudo, TKO, RD 2.