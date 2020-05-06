Roger Federer Foundation Donates $1M to Aid Children in Africa amid COVID-19

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

The Roger Federer Foundation announced Wednesday that it has donated $1 million to help feed school children in Africa.

The foundation's official Twitter account tweeted: "COVID-19 is a global health and economic crisis. As a humanitarian response, the Roger Federer Foundation has granted one million USD to provide nutritious meals for 64,000 vulnerable young children and their families through our partners in Africa while schools are closed."

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, schools are closed in many countries across the world. Some families rely on schools to provide their children with breakfast and lunch, and the tennis star's donation will help fill the void for some children and families in Africa.

Federer, who is a 20-time Grand Slam singles champion and arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, created the foundation in 2004 with the goal of helping underprivileged families in Africa and his native Switzerland, per TMZ Sports.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant toll on nations across the world since the first case was reported in December. According to CNN, there have been nearly 3.7 million known cases of coronavirus worldwide, leading to nearly 260,000 deaths.

Coronavirus has resulted in the temporary closing of businesses across the globe, and tennis is among the many sports that have been impacted.

Both the ATP and WTA suspended operations in March, resulting in the cancellation of Wimbledon and the postponement of the French Open. Even as some countries slowly start the process of reopening, it is unclear if or when the 2020 tennis season will resume.

Should tennis pick back up at some point in 2020, the 38-year-old Federer will undoubtedly be among the top contenders to vie for the remaining Grand Slam titles.

