Knicks Rumors: RJ Hampton Draws Interest from NY; Considered 'Under the Radar'

The New York Knicks are already thinking about the 2020 NBA draft, particularly the possibility of pairing RJ Hampton in the backcourt with RJ Barrett.  

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks are considering drafting Hampton if their top pick falls between six and 10. 

Berman noted some people inside the NBA view Hampton as an "under-the-radar" talent in the top 10 because his season in Australia was interrupted due to a hip injury that cost him four weeks in December. 

     

