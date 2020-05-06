Justin Gaethje Hopes Tony Ferguson Breaks His Nose at UFC 249 to Get It Fixed

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Justin Gaethje celebrates after defeating Donald Cerrone in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on September 14, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Most UFC fighters talk about inflicting damage on their opponent leading up to a fight, but Justin Gaethje took a different approach to building up his match with Tony Ferguson.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Gaethje is hoping to have his nose broken in the fight so he can get it fixed because "it hasn't been right for like 12 years."

UFC 249 will take place Saturday from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

 in Jacksonville. This will be the promotion's first event since March 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Gaethje and Ferguson will square off for the interim lightweight title. UFC president Dana White said in an Instagram Live interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto that the winner will take on Khabib Nurmagomedov for the unified title at some point. 

If Gaethje wants to win the interim championship, he will have to end Ferguson's streak of 12 consecutive victories to do it. The Highlight has won each of his last three fights by knockout or TKO in the first round. 

Video Play Button

