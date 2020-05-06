NBA Mock Draft 2020: 1st Round Projections and Top Sleeper Prospects

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Players such as Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball are likely to be stars in the NBA. And that's a reason why they're going to be three of the first players selected in the 2020 NBA draft.

However, the draft has two rounds and 60 total picks. There are going to be sleeper players who don't get picked until late in the first round or in the second round who could end up becoming top players at the NBA level.

Here's a mock for the first round of this year's draft, followed by a closer look at three potential sleeper prospects.

NBA Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Golden State: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Minnesota: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

5. Detroit: R.J. Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

6. New York: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

7. Chicago: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

8. Charlotte: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

10. Phoenix: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

11. San Antonio: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

12. Sacramento: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

14. Portland: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

15. Orlando: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

16. Minnesota (via Brooklyn): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

17. Boston (via Memphis): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

18. Dallas: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

19. Milwaukee (via Indiana): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

20. Brooklyn (via Philadelphia): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver (via Houston): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

22. Philadelphia (via Oklahoma City): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

23. Miami: Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

24. Utah: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

25. Oklahoma City (via Denver): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

26. Boston: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

27. New York (via L.A. Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto: Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

29. L.A. Lakers: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

30. Boston (via Milwaukee): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

There aren't a ton of centers who are likely to be drafted early in this year's draft. In fact, James Wiseman could end up as the only one selected within the top 10 picks. But Isaiah Stewart is a probable first-round selection who has the potential to develop into a dominant post player in the NBA.

In his first and only season at Washington, the 6'9" Stewart averaged 17 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over 32 games. He shot 57 percent from the field and had 14 double-doubles.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote that college coaches have raved about Stewart's talent, but he posted up a lot for the Huskies, and that may not be possible in the NBA because of his size. However, Vecenie still thinks Stewart has a lot of potential to be a strong player at the next level.

"It's hard for me to see someone this driven, this tough, with this kind of length, and this kind of nose for the basketball failing," Vecenie wrote.

One potential fit for Stewart could be the Mavericks, who would currently draft at the No. 18 pick. But it's possible Stewart falls to later in the first round if there are no teams looking to add a center a bit earlier.

Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Less than two weeks ago, Jahmi'us Ramsey made his decision official when he announced his intention to declare for the NBA draft. And after only one year at Texas Tech, the talented 18-year-old guard is set to take the step to the next level.

Ramsey averaged 15 points on 44.2 percent shooting over 27 games with the Red Raiders. He was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-Big 12 second team. ESPN's Jonathan Givony has praised Ramsey's 6'4" frame and athletic ability along with his talent.

"He's a gifted isolation scorer who can bully weaker guards and shows terrific shot-making prowess from all over the floor thanks to his unlimited confidence and excellent mechanics pulling up off the dribble from long vantage points," Givony wrote.

It's possible that Ramsey could fall into the second round, but it's more likely that he'll be selected at some point late in the first round. With him being such a young age, he has the potential to keep getting better the next few years as he'll gain experience in the NBA.

Tyler Bey, SG, Colorado

Soobum Im/Getty Images

Tyler Bey is a potential late-pick sleeper, as it's likely he won't be selected until the second round. But there have been some talented players drafted late before, and Bey could follow that path to NBA success.

Bey started the majority of his games played over his three-year career at Colorado, but he made a bigger impact the last two seasons. In 2018-19, he averaged 13.6 points and 9.9 rebounds in 36 games. Then, this past season, he averaged 13.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 31 games. His impressive defensive stats earned him the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Award.

"Tyler knows who he is," Colorado head coach Tad Boyle said, according to NBA.com's Chris Dortch. "He doesn't try to do things he can't do. He knows where his bread's buttered, and that's pretty rare today. He's coachable. He listens."

As a shooting guard with solid defensive skills, there should be numerous teams interested in adding Bey late in the draft. He could end up being one of the biggest sleepers in this draft class if he goes on to have success in the NBA.