Ex-49ers OL Joe Staley Details Neck, Back Injuries That Led to Retirement

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 6, 2020

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley speaks during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley told Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan and free-agent linebacker Will Compton on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast (h/t Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle) that he would have required major fusion surgery to continue his NFL career.

"It was a bunch of stingers," Staley added. "It got to the point where in the Super Bowl, I'd make contact with my head with anybody (and) I'd havefrom the base of my head down to my backI'd just have a zing and my arms would go numb. I had herniations at a bunch of different levels and really severe stenosis."

Staley retired this offseason after 13 NFL seasons.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ex-49ers OL Joe Staley Details Neck, Back Injuries That Led to Retirement

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Ex-49ers OL Joe Staley Details Neck, Back Injuries That Led to Retirement

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 ESPYs to Air June 21, Will Spotlight Acts of Heroism and Humanitarian Aid

    NFL logo
    NFL

    2020 ESPYs to Air June 21, Will Spotlight Acts of Heroism and Humanitarian Aid

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Gronk Favored to Win NFL's Comeback POY Award

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gronk Favored to Win NFL's Comeback POY Award

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Glazer: 'Every Indication' NFL Plans on Playing Full Season with Fans

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Glazer: 'Every Indication' NFL Plans on Playing Full Season with Fans

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report