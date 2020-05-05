Patrick Ewing: 1984, 1992 Olympic Gold Medals Were Stolen in Past Home Burglary

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Patrick Ewing has two Olympic gold medals, but they are replacements after his original two were stolen.

The Basketball Hall of Famer discussed the situation Tuesday on The Dan Patrick Show (at the 8:33 mark):

"My house got broken into in New York at one point, and they stole my medals," Ewing said (h/t TMZ Sports).

He also said someone took his 1984 NCAA championship ring, but the Georgetown star was able to get it back after someone tried to sell it on eBay. USA Basketball was then able to replace the Olympic awards.

"I was able to call Jerry Colangelo, and he was great to be able to get me two replacement medals," he said.

The 57-year-old earned his first Olympic gold in 1984 when he was still at Georgetown, where he now serves as the men's basketball coach. His second title came as part of the 1992 Dream Team that featured 11 Hall of Fame players, including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and himself.