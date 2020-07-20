Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs Reportedly Agree to 4-Year Rookie Contract

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Former LSU tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire agreed to a four-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Per Spotrac, Edwards-Helaire's deal will be worth $10.8 million.

The No. 32 pick in April's NFL draft—and the only running back selected on Day 1—is set to play a major role in the Chiefs offense over the next few years with the organization placing high praise on their top selection.

General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid have already compared Edwards-Helaire to former Philadelphia Eagles' great Brian Westbrook, while star quarterback Patrick Mahomes enthusiastically signed off on the pick.

That doesn't mean he'll become the team's workhorse running back from Week 1.

The team has already made clear that Damien Williams will remain the lead back to open the season after playing a big part in the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory last season. The Chiefs picked up Williams' $2.3 million option before the draft, and it's clear they still place a significant amount of value on his production.

Yet it's also clear Edwards-Helaire is the future of the KC backfield, and he'll be treated as such, especially in Reid's system.

"This is the absolute perfect fit," Edwards-Helaire told NFL.com's James Palmer. "They actually did over-the-top homework. This was the opportunity for them to get me and for them to use my skill set. Ultimately, the things I've been hearing is make the best offense ever even better, which just to think that I would make that impact is special."

It may take some time for Reid to fully unlock that skill set, but with four years on his rookie deal, time is hardly a factor yet.