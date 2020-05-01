Patrick Mahomes 'Loved' How Clyde Edwards-Helaire Played Best in LSU's Big Games

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showered rookie first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire with praise Friday during a Zoom call with reporters.

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Mahomes said he "loved" the fact that Edwards-Helaire was at his best in the biggest games at LSU and also talked up his ability to catch the football.

Kansas City made Edwards-Helaire the final pick of the first round in the 2020 NFL draft when it selected the running back 32nd overall.

