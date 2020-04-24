Andy Reid Says Patrick Mahomes Asked Chiefs to Draft RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach told running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire that quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a hand in the team drafting him Thursday.

Both Reid and Veach told Edwards-Helaire that Mahomes chose him when asked for his input on the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the draft:

The 5'7", 207-pound Edwards-Helaire is coming off a highly productive season in LSU's high-octane offense, finishing with 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground and 55 receptions for 453 yards and one score through the air.

Much of the focus within the LSU offense was on quarterback Joe Burrow and his many talented wide receivers, but Edwards-Helaire kept opposing defenses honest with the run, contributed heavily as a pass-catcher and excelled in the red zone.

Edwards-Helaire will join a Chiefs team that has perhaps the most explosive offense in the NFL. Mahomes leads the way at quarterback, and he is supported by a trio of speedy wide receivers in Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman, tight end Travis Kelce and running back Damien Williams.

Williams split time as the Chiefs' starting running back last year and finished with only 498 yards during the regular season, but he was a major factor come playoff time.

In Kansas City's Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers, Williams rushed for 104 yards and one touchdown and caught four passes for 29 yards and another score. Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP, but that honor easily could have gone to Williams.

While the selection of Edwards-Helaire means Williams will once again split touches in 2020, the pick gives Mahomes another multi-faceted weapon to work with.

Edwards-Helaire may be the second coming of former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew with his low center of gravity, power and soft hands, and that is a skill set that should play well in Reid's offense.