Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Money in the Bank 2020

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 takes place on Sunday, but unlike WrestleMania, part of this event will happen at WWE Headquarters.

While some states are beginning to open back up, it could still be weeks or months until WWE is able to operate with fans in attendance.

Monday's Raw reached a new record low for ratings, so Vince McMahon is probably trying to think of anything he can use to interest the WWE Universe.

One thing the company likes to fall back on is a simple heel or babyface turn. It gets people talking and often makes a Superstar more relevant in the process.

Let's look at the most likely turns we could see take place at Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.