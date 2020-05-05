Chris Bosh Says Warriors 'Had More of a Dynasty' Than LeBron, Wade Heat Teams

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

In reflecting over the Miami Heat's Big Three, Chris Bosh says they burned hot and bright before LeBron James' departure led to an even brighter dynasty taking over the NBA.

"I was thinking about our place in the history of the game and all that stuff," Bosh said on Instagram Live, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "I even think the Warriors had more of a dynasty. I think ours was, you know the band Cream, from the UK? We're more like Cream.

"We were more like Cream, 'Ah, we'll come together. We'll play. We'll put this mega-thing together, four years, and four years only, baby...It was just a crazy time. It's crazy to even think I went through that."

Cream was an English rock band that was fronted by singer Eric Clapton and lasted only from 1966-68. The band released four albums together, all at least going gold and spawning several singles that hit the charts before their premature breakup.

Looking at the pure numbers, Bosh is right. The Warriors won three championships in their run to five straight NBA Finals. The Heat won two championships in their run to four straight Finals.

The NBA's longest-running dynasty of the 2010s was simply being LeBron James, who carried his teams to eight straight Finals appearances—something that had not been done since the 1960s by the Boston Celtics. Doing so in the modern era, with 30 teams in the league, is one of the greatest modern feats in sports history.

If we're going to continue the rock metaphor, perhaps that makes LeBron the NBA's Dave Grohl, successfully transitioning himself from Nirvana to the Foo Fighters.