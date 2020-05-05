Raiders News: OL Sam Young Agrees to 1-Year Contract After 1 Season with 49ers

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Veteran offensive tackle Sam Young agreed to a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Young spent a portion of the 2019 season with the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco signed him last September after he failed to make the final cut heading into Week 1. The Niners waived him again in November.

The Raiders aren't signing the 32-year-old to unseat Kolton Miller or Trent Brown at one of the two starting tackle spots. Assuming he makes the roster, he'll provide much-needed depth for the offensive line.

Las Vegas spent one of its seven draft picks on a lineman, selecting Clemson guard John Simpson in the fourth round. That still left the team thin at tackle, with Brandon Parker and David Sharpe tentatively penciled in as the backups.

Between the two, Parker and Sharpe have made 50 career appearances in the NFL, a total Young far surpasses. He has played in 92 games across stints with the Niners, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys.

Young's experience will help set him apart should the Raiders value that ahead of the continuity Parker or Sharpe would provide.