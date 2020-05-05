LaVar Ball Says Lonzo, LaMelo, LiAngelo 'Coming Back to the Lakers Later'

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Four days ago, LaVar Ball said "I don't care" about the Lakers. Now, he's once again hopped on the bandwagon of getting all three of his boys in purple and gold.

In an interview with ClutchPoints, the Ball family patriarch revealed he believes the Lakers will eventually employ all of his sons.

“They coming back to the Lakers later. That’s the inside scoop, don’t let them know that yet. We pop up all three of them over there,” he said.

Alternate headline: LaVar Ball continues to say LaVar Ball things. For better or for worse, the man is a headline-generating machine, capable of crafting a quote interesting enough to keep himself and his kids in the national conversation.

So far, Ball has hit more often than you'd expect for someone who makes such bold proclamations. He called nearly every step of Lonzo's career until his trade to New Orleans, LaMelo is considered a potential No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA draft, and oft-forgotten LiAngelo signed a G League contract before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

We'd nevertheless put the odds on all three Ball brothers playing together for the Lakers somewhere between very, very slim and none.