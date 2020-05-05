Yankees' Aaron Judge Seeing 'Encouraging' Signs in Rib Injury Rehab, Says Boone

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The MLB season has been on hiatus due to the coronavirus, but outfielder Aaron Judge has used the opportunity to heal his rib injury.

Manager Aaron Boone updated the player's status Tuesday on MLB Network Radio:

"He's due for another CT scan I believe in a couple more weeks," Boone said (h/t Scott Thompson of SNY). "So this time down has allowed that rib, that bone to continue to heal and all signs are encouraging there."

Judge was initially diagnosed with a stress fracture in his rib in March and also had a collapsed lung that healed.

Though Judge was shut down during spring training due to the injury, Boone said at the time he expected the player to be ready for Opening Day, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

A month later, Boone could only say that Judge was "using this time to continue to heal," via Thompson.

It appears the injury is still a factor, although the delayed season could allow him to return to full strength.

According to former player Trevor Plouffe, MLB is planning to begin its season on July 1.

Judge is a difference-maker when healthy, hitting 110 home runs in 396 games over the last three years with an OPS over .900 each season.

However, injuries remain an issue after he was held to fewer than 115 games in each of the last two seasons.