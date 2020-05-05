Browns Want to Sign Myles Garrett to Contract Extension, Says GM Andrew Berry

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2020

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Barry told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that he sees defensive end Myles Garrett being a long-term Brown. 

Rapoport also noted that Garrett has a "legitimate chance of being the first $25 million-a-year pass-rusher" while discussing the possibility of a contract extension with Cleveland.

It's hard to imagine Garrett getting anything less than an extremely lucrative extension with the Browns. The 24-year-old has accumulated 30.5 sacks in his first three seasons (37 games), adding 104 tackles (32 for loss), 65 quarterback hits and six forced fumbles.

The 2018 Pro Bowler was having a superb 2019 season, with 10 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits in 10 games before he was suspended the remainder of the season for striking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet in a November game. 

It's the major blemish on Garrett's otherwise impressive NFL resume. But it doesn't seem as though it will keep him from staying in Cleveland for the long haul. 

"We do see Myles as a long-term member and pillar in our organization," Berry said last week on Baltimore's 105.7 The Fan (h/t Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com) "Great player, great person. Obviously, he did make a mistake last year that he's learned from. But our confidence in and faith in Myles has not wavered and we're looking to seeing what he does this year and certainly for years to come."

Video Play Button

Related

    Glazer: 'Every Indication' NFL Plans on Playing Full Season with Fans

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Glazer: 'Every Indication' NFL Plans on Playing Full Season with Fans

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Watt Addresses Hopkins Trade

    J.J. Watt admits the DeAndre Hopkins trade ‘catches your eye’: ‘It’s above my pay grade’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Watt Addresses Hopkins Trade

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Hall of Fame Exploring Contingency Plans for Ceremony

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hall of Fame Exploring Contingency Plans for Ceremony

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Berry Discusses David Njoku's Contract Option, Trade Rumors

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Berry Discusses David Njoku's Contract Option, Trade Rumors

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report