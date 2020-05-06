UFC 249: Breaking Down the Best Value Picks for Gamblers

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

So you're itching to get back onto the live sports gambling scene, but the UFC isn't really your thing. Or maybe you've been following MMA for years, and you're looking for a little more information to consider before you throw your money behind UFC 249 fighters.

Whatever is going on, be sure to step inside our world for a bit before placing any bets on UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje.

Look, this isn't your run-of-the-mill, boring UFC 249 preview, that same tired thread you could pull just about anywhere else on the Internet. Nope, this is UFC 249 content aimed only at getting you the most bang for your betting buck on fight night.

Behold, the best value picks for gamblers heading into UFC 249.

Odds via Caesars on 5/5/2020. Unless otherwise noted, all stats via UFC Record Book.