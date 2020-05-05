Jim Harbaugh, Wife Sarah Donate $100K Toward Michigan COVID-19 Relief Effort

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 5, 2020

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The United Way for Southeastern Michigan COVID-19 Community Response Fund received a $100,000 boost from Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, on Monday:

"My wife Sarah and I wanted to make sure we made this donation where it could have the most impact," Harbaugh said in a press release (h/t the Detroit Free Press' Orion Sang). "We have been looking for a way to help the families that are really having a difficult time right now, that's why we decided to support the work of United Way for Southeastern Michigan."

According to CNN's latest numbers, Michigan has the seventh-most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States at 43,990. There have been 4,139 deaths as a result.

Harbaugh was hired as the Wolverines' head coach in December 2014. Prior to that, the 56-year-old played quarterback at Michigan from 1983 to 1986.

Michigan is 47-18 with Harbaugh in charge.

