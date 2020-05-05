Jim Harbaugh, Wife Sarah Donate $100K Toward Michigan COVID-19 Relief Effort

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The United Way for Southeastern Michigan COVID-19 Community Response Fund received a $100,000 boost from Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, on Monday:

"My wife Sarah and I wanted to make sure we made this donation where it could have the most impact," Harbaugh said in a press release (h/t the Detroit Free Press' Orion Sang). "We have been looking for a way to help the families that are really having a difficult time right now, that's why we decided to support the work of United Way for Southeastern Michigan."

According to CNN's latest numbers, Michigan has the seventh-most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States at 43,990. There have been 4,139 deaths as a result.

Harbaugh was hired as the Wolverines' head coach in December 2014. Prior to that, the 56-year-old played quarterback at Michigan from 1983 to 1986.

Michigan is 47-18 with Harbaugh in charge.