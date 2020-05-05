Marshawn Lynch Says He's Discussing New Contract with Seahawks After 2019 Return

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Marshawn Lynch's time with the Seattle Seahawks may not be over.

The 34-year-old running back appeared on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt on Monday and said his agent Doug Hendrickson has discussed a possible return (h/t Brady Henderson of ESPN).

"Well, it's almost on that 'expect the unexpected,'" Lynch said. "But just as far as right now, what I do know is, I'm'a keep it solid. My agent (Doug Hendrickson) has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we'll see what happens. If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, s--t, I'm lookin' good. So I ain't really trippin' too much."

Lynch famously played for Seattle from 2010 through 2015 and helped lead the NFC West team to a Super Bowl title, another Super Bowl appearance and five playoff berths in six years. He played for the Oakland Raiders in 2017 and 2018, although his final game in the 2018 season came in October.

It appeared as if he were done with his NFL career, but he unretired prior to Week 17 of the 2019 campaign and suited up for the Seahawks in their final regular-season game and two playoff contests.

In all, he ran for an uninspiring 67 yards on 30 carries in those games, although he found the end zone four times.

Henderson noted Seattle is looking for a veteran running back to provide depth behind Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, especially since they are both coming off season-ending injuries. Their setbacks cleared the way for Lynch to join his old team last year, and Penny may not be ready for the start of the 2020 season because of knee surgery.

Lynch certainly meets the definition of veteran with experience in Seattle's system.

He was a Pro Bowler four straight years for the Seahawks from 2011 through 2014, surpassing 1,200 rushing yards in each of those seasons. While Seattle wouldn't get that version of Beast Mode if he did sign with the team, it would at least add a veteran presence to the locker room and someone who can run between the tackles on critical third-down and goal-line situations.