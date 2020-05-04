Ex-Bucs QB Jameis Winston Donates $30K to Tampa Bay Restaurants Amid COVID-19

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Jameis Winston is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he is still doing what he can to help his former community.

According to the New Orleans Saints' official website, Winston donated $30,000 to eight small restaurants in the Tampa Bay area to help them during the coronavirus pandemic. He worked with the CDC of Tampa and will support two restaurants per week for the next four weeks.

Winston, who signed with the Saints this offseason, attended the first event Saturday and helped distribute meals to families. More than 1,000 families will receive food and water per week as a result of the efforts.

The Florida State product's Dream Forever Foundation was designed to help children in need.

This comes after Titus O'Neil of the WWE announced he and Winston donated $50,000 to provide food for families in need and help teachers and staff in Tampa Bay. Winston also helped Dr. Scott Kelley develop a toll-free hotline for anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19.

The Buccaneers selected Winston with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 NFL draft following a collegiate career at Florida State that included a national championship. He threw for 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions during the 2019 campaign.

While he signed with the Saints this offseason, the Tampa Bay community clearly still means a great deal to him.

He even tweeted a message that said, in part, "All love and respect, I love Tampa," when it was clear he wouldn't return to the Buccaneers.

Winston signed a one-year deal with the Saints this offseason.