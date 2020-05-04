Carmelo Anthony's Trainer: UNC's Cole Anthony Would 'Love to Play' for Knicks

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Greg Anthony began his professional career as the New York Knicks' 12th overall pick in the 1991 NBA draft. His son, Cole Anthony, reportedly wouldn't be against entering the league in a similar fashion.

"He doesn't want to be drafted by a team that puts him to the side and doesn't make it a priority to develop him," Chris Brickley, Carmelo Anthony's longtime trainer, told Marc Berman of the New York Post. "He wants to be put in a situation where he can be with a good coaching staff willing to keep improving his game. He'd love to play in New York for sure. He grew up in Manhattan."

Brickley, who has trained Cole since he was 16, continued: "Over the years, Knicks would draft guys from the New York area, and it hasn't gone well off the court. He's got two really good parents who kept his head on straight. They always told him what was right and wrong. If the Knicks draft him, I don’t think you have to worry off the court."

Anthony declared for the 2020 NBA draft on April 17 after one season at North Carolina:

The former 5-star point guard was limited at UNC because of a partially torn meniscus in his right knee that required arthroscopic surgery in mid-December. Anthony returned to game action Feb. 1 after missing more than a month.

