Every NBA Team's Biggest Offseason Need

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Clint Capela is likely supposed to be a key part of Atlanta's future, but as he hasn't played a minute for the team yet, we can't know the areas of need for the team's potential starting five. However, one skill that the Hawks will constantly need to address as long as Trae Young is their centerpiece is perimeter defense.

Thankfully, Atlanta GM Travis Schlenk seems to understand the importance of perimeter defenders on this particular roster. The selections of De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish in last year's draft were clear indications of his philosophy, but you can never have enough switchable wings in today's NBA.

That statement should ring especially true for the Hawks given their significant offensive reliance on Young, whose small frame makes him destined to be one of the worst defenders in the NBA.

Thanks to Young's rapid ascension into stardom and the flashes of production from John Collins, Kevin Huerter, Reddish and others, the Hawks will likely own a high-flying offense in no time. For the next step, they'll need to acquire one or two more above-average perimeter defenders to feel fully comfortable with Young's glaring deficiencies on that end.