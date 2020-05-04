Eagles' Carson Wentz Has 'No Concern' After Jalen Hurts Taken in 2020 NFL Draft

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Carson Wentz isn't sweating the addition of Jalen Hurts.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback told reporters Monday he had no issues with the team using a second-round pick to draft Hurts just one year after giving Wentz a four-year, $128 million extension:

"It didn't really concern me. My reaction was, kind of understood. I had a feeling there was a chance we'd want to draft somebody given the way our roster is laid out and wanting to get younger. There was no concern for me. I think the team showed their investment in me last year and I've nothing but confidence and faith in them and they have nothing but confidence and faith in me. So I think it's all about strengthening that position and this group that we have."

Wentz added he was "excited to add [Hurts] to the team" and even said he was willing to share snaps with him or come off the field in certain packages.

"We'll see how that all plays out. We haven't gotten too deep into the playbook and how things are going to look. But for me, whatever's going to help us win. I came to Philly ever since being drafted and all I wanted to do was win and stand up there and hold up that Lombardi Trophy. Whatever that takes and whatever that's going to look like, I'm on board."

While Wentz is clearly the team's starting quarterback going forward, many Eagles fans wondered why the team prioritized a backup quarterback with the No. 53 pick over other positions of need like wide receiver, linebacker or safety, especially with highly regarded prospects at those positions still on the board.

The Eagles did address those positions throughout the draft, taking three receivers (Jalen Reagor, John Hightower and Quez Watkins), trading for another (Marquise Goodwin), drafting two linebackers (Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley) and a safety (K'Von Wallace).

Still, using a second-round pick on a quarterback seemed to many like a misallocated use of resources. Certainly, it made the selection one of the talking points of the NFL draft.

But the backup QB position has been important in Philadelphia in recent years, given Wentz's injury history. He's missed two postseasons outright, and after playing in all 16 regular-season games last year, he suffered a concussion in the team's NFC Wild Card loss to the Seattle Seahawks and didn't return.

Plus, Hurts offers the Eagles the chance to run some unique packages given his rushing ability (3,274 yards over his four college seasons), similar Taysom Hill in New Orleans. That could help the Eagles in short-yardage or goal-line situations.

And Wentz, at least publicly, hasn't expressed any issues with the pick.

"I trust their decision," he said of the front office. "I trust [Eagles general manager Howie Roseman) and the rest of the staff to make the best decision for the team."