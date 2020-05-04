UFC 249, Liverpool Week on B/R Live and Where to Find More Sports This Week

Chris Unger/Getty Images

A live sporting event—not a draft, not a virtual tournament, but a real athlete vs. athlete sporting event—is coming your way Saturday. UFC 249 leads us off, along with a special week on B/R Live for Liverpool fans. Check it all out below.

What's On

UFC 249

Saturday on PPV; main card begins at 10 p.m. (all times ET)

After weeks of postponements, card changes, and rumors of "fight island," UFC 249 is set to take place at the empty Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night. Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje is the main event, with the interim lightweight title up for grabs. UFC President Dana White says the winner will face Khabib Nurmagomedov, originally slated for this fight, in the fall. Full card and preview.

FIFA Women's World Cup Classics

Monday on Fox Sports 1

Two of the most thrilling matches in United States soccer history will replay Monday. The USWNT won the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup at home on Brandi Chastain's iconic penalty kick. And in 2011, Team USA outlasted Brazil in penalties after Abby Wambach's dramatic equalizer in the final minutes of extra time.

1999 Final: USA vs. China at the Rose Bowl, 7 p.m.

2011 Quarterfinals: USA vs. Brazil, 9 p.m.

Olympic Classics: USA vs. Canada 2018 Women's Ice Hockey Gold-Medal Game

Sunday at 3 p.m. on NBC

After losing to Canada in the finals at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics, the U.S. finally vanquished its rival to the north, winning gold in Pyeongchang in 2018. The U.S. prevailed in an epic shootout to claim its first gold medal since the inaugural Olympic women's ice hockey tournament in Nagano 20 years earlier.

'The Last Dance'

Episodes 7 and 8 Sunday at 9 p.m. on ESPN

Much like the Chicago Bulls' NBA dynasty in 1997-98, ESPN's documentary on the team is in the homestretch. Four hours remain, and Sunday's pair of episodes dive into Michael Jordan's first retirement after the 1992-93 season and the beginning of the Bulls' playoff run in 1998.

'#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson Jr.'

Monday and Wednesday nights on Twitter, @NBA



Catch up on the best moments from the past week with Zion Williamson and Jerry West.

Best of B/R Live

Liverpool Week

We're celebrating Liverpool this week on B/R Live, with UEFA Champions League matches, LFCTV documentaries and club specials. All of these match replays and programs are free to stream. Each day, we will broadcast a different game, including:

B/R Live on IG Live

NLL & B/R Live

After chatting with WAL superstar Devon Larratt last week, we'll have another pair of Instagram Live fan Q&As this week. Tom Schreiber of the NLL's Toronto Rock joins us at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and Chris Richards, youth-team player for the USMNT and Bayern Munich, will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday. Head to @BRLive on IG to submit questions and tune in.

The News, Fast

The NCAA Will Allow Players to Make Money from Their Images

Here's a snapshot of the new NCAA rules that are set to alter the foundation of amateur sports in the U.S.:

● College players can earn profits and endorsements from their names, images, and likenesses



● The return of popular NCAA Football video game is still unlikely.

● The changes go into effect in 2021-22 school year.

● The announcement comes after a handful of top basketball prospects within the past year have bypassed college for lucrative pro opportunities in Australasia and NBA's G League.

Complete details can be read here.

NFL Quarterback Moves

1. Jameis Winston signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

2. Cincinnati Bengals released Andy Dalton, setting up top pick Joe Burrow to be their starting QB.



3. Dalton then signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Sports Internet, Quarantined

Stay at Home Slam Champions

On Sunday, some of best tennis players and biggest celebrities in the world played the Stay at Home Slam, a virtual tournament on Nintendo Switch's Mario Tennis Aces. The field featured top players Serena and Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka, Maria Sharapova and Madison Keys, along with stars such as Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, DeAndre Hopkins and Seal.



American tennis standout Taylor Fritz teamed with TikTok star Addison Rae to win the title and a $1 millon donation to a charity of their choosing.

'Space Jam 2' Coming Soon

The Tune Squad is back in 2021. This time, they will be led by LeBron James.

FIFA and MLB The Show Players Tournament Champs

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio won B/R Football's FIFA Belt, his second FIFA tourney win over his peers of the sports suspension. In MLB The Show, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher and 2018 Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell won the crown after the monthlong virtual season.

