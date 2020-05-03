Blake Snell Beats Lucas Giolito to Win MLB The Show Players League World Series

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2020

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 08: Blake Snell #4 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his teams 4-1 win over the Houston Astros in game four of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 08, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell swept Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito in the MLB The Show Players League World Series.

Given the fact games only last three innings, building an early lead was pivotal.

Snell hit three homers and put five runs on the board by the second inning in Game 1 en route to a 5-1 victory.

It was the same story in Game 2. Hunter Renfroe singled home Willy Adames, and Ji-Man Choi delivered a two-run home run to put the Rays up 3-0 in the first inning.

Giolito made things interesting on a solo homer with Edwin Encarnacion in the top of the third, cutting the deficit to 3-2, but Snell shut the door with hard-throwing Rays reliever Jose Alvarado.

Snell was held scoreless in the first inning of Game 3 before once again drawing first blood in the second frame. Giolito induced a double play after back-to-back singles to open the frame only to watch a drive from Yandy Diaz sail over the left-field fence to give Tampa Bay a two-run cushion.

With the hopes of Giolito and the White Sox already fading, Snell tacked on four insurance runs in the third inning to coast to a 6-0 win.

Snell lost to Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett in the final of a four-player tournament in March, and the 2018 American League Cy Young winner largely rolled through the Players League to this point. He compiled the best record (24-5) during the regular season and dropped one game between the best-of-three quarterfinals and semifinals.

Video Play Button

It's hard to know the setting in which the southpaw is more dominant: standing on the mound or sitting in front of the television with the sticks in his hands.

Related

    Report: MLB Prefers to Play in Teams' Home Parks, Have at Least 80 Games

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Prefers to Play in Teams' Home Parks, Have at Least 80 Games

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Giolito vs. Snell Set for MLB the Show Players League World Series

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Giolito vs. Snell Set for MLB the Show Players League World Series

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    In or Out? HoF Cases for MLB's Longest-Tenured Stars

    MLB logo
    MLB

    In or Out? HoF Cases for MLB's Longest-Tenured Stars

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Pujols Could Play Past 2021

    Albert Pujols says he might continue playing when his Angels contract ends in 2021: 'I haven't closed that door' (ESPN)

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Pujols Could Play Past 2021

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report