Reds' Amir Garrett Beats Blake Snell, Wins 'MLB the Show 20' Players Tournament

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett was the last man standing in "MLB The Show 20" Players Tournament.

The southpaw defeated Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell 2-1 in the final after eliminating Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Trevor May in the semifinals of the four-player event.

Garrett took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI double by Francisco Lindor, while a Nolan Arenado solo homer in the fourth broke what was a 1-1 deadlock.

Unfortunately, this is the closest fans can get to watching the real thing as MLB remains on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the league views a late-May start as the best-case scenario, which would push the regular season to October.