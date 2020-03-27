Reds' Amir Garrett Beats Blake Snell, Wins 'MLB the Show 20' Players Tournament

Reds' Amir Garrett Beats Blake Snell, Wins 'MLB the Show 20' Players TournamentMarch 28, 2020
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett was the last man standing in "MLB The Show 20" Players Tournament.
The southpaw defeated Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell 2-1 in the final after eliminating Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Trevor May in the semifinals of the four-player event.
Garrett took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI double by Francisco Lindor, while a Nolan Arenado solo homer in the fourth broke what was a 1-1 deadlock.
Unfortunately, this is the closest fans can get to watching the real thing as MLB remains on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the league views a late-May start as the best-case scenario, which would push the regular season to October.
