Video: LeBron James Honored with 2 Awards at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Staples Center on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Credit: 2020 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

LeBron James has added two more honors to his resume, earning the Generation Change Award and Favorite Male Athlete at the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

The Los Angeles Lakers star released a message thanking those who voted for him:

"It's an honor to be awarded the Generation Change Award," James said (h/t Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated). "It means a lot to not only myself, but to my family, to my fans, and also to my kids at my school back in Akron, Ohio. Thank you guys so much."

James helped open the I Promise School in 2018, aimed at helping students "in danger of falling through the cracks."

He dedicated the award to the students in the school:

The Nickelodeon awards show was held virtually because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. 

