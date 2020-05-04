Cowboys Rumors: '5 Teams Pursued' Andy Dalton Before Signing Contract

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly one of five teams that pursued Andy Dalton after his release from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported all five teams were offering backup opportunities, meaning he likely wasn't pursued by the New England Patriots. Dalton signed a one-year contract in Dallas worth up to $7 million last week.

