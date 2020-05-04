Cowboys Rumors: '5 Teams Pursued' Andy Dalton Before Signing Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton answers questions after the Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns 33-23 in an NFL football game in Cincinnati. The Bengals cleared the way for Joe Burrow to lead the team by releasing quarterback Andy Dalton, who holds several of the franchise's passing records but couldn't lead the woebegone Bengals deep into the playoffs. The move Thursday, April 30, 2020, gives Dalton, who had a year left on his deal, a chance to compete for a job with another team. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly one of five teams that pursued Andy Dalton after his release from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported all five teams were offering backup opportunities, meaning he likely wasn't pursued by the New England Patriots. Dalton signed a one-year contract in Dallas worth up to $7 million last week.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

